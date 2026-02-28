Sign up
65 / 365
Roll 114
My first bulk roller seems to have damaged this roll of Lucky 400 which is extremely delicate. I'm not a fan of it (or the bulk roller).
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
0
0
Quigs
@quigs
Exploring life, mindfulness, and the world through film and digital.
365
Canonet G-III QL17
28th February 2026 12:00am
film
,
lucky
,
canonet
,
ql17
