Horse Sense by quin
32 / 365

Horse Sense

The horses always come up to see me when I go past their field. I never have food because I don't know if they are supposed to be fed. Also there are quite a few do I don't want any of them to miss out. This one is hopeful for a carrot.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Quinn

@quin
August 2020 I have been interested in photography for many years and have owned several cameras from film to digital. I have been intending to...
