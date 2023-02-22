Previous
After the rain by quin
11 / 365

After the rain

I took this last year. It had been raining and I noticed the pattern of the raindrops on the steel benches in the high street.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Quinn

@quin
Back after some time away. Good to be back.
