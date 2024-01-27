Previous
Cathedral by quin
2 / 365

Cathedral

Taken whilst exploring the cathedral grounds. Thought it would look nice with a sepia effect.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Quinn

@quin
Back after some time away. Good to be back.
