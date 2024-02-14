Previous
Not Sure What This Is by quin
Not Sure What This Is

I am not sure what this is. It is in the floor of my local library. Maybe for drainage if the library floods!
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Quinn

@quin
Back after some time away. Good to be back.
