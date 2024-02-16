Previous
Monument In The Catheral Grounds by quin
17 / 365

Monument In The Catheral Grounds

I decided to try the cross processing option in my photo editing software. It emulates a process where slides were processed in colour film chemicals (or the other way round) which gave an unusual colour effect.
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Quinn

@quin
Back after some time away. Good to be back.
4% complete

