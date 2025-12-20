Previous
Christmas Oranges by quin
42 / 365

Christmas Oranges

The Cathedral has an eco-friendly Christmas Tree. Decorated with dried Oranges. They smell lovely and are composted after.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Quinn

@quin
Back after some time away. Good to be back.
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact