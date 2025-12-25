Previous
Cold Moon by quin
45 / 365

Cold Moon

Taken a few weeks ago. Every year there are several Supermoons. Full moons that are especially bright. Each one has a name. The last one of 2025 was called the Cold Moon.
Merry Christmas.
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Quinn

@quin
