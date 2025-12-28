Previous
Accidental Abstract by quin
Accidental Abstract

I took this picture too quick and with no image stabilisation setting it came out blurred. But I rather like it so here it is.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Quinn

@quin
Back after some time away. Good to be back.
Photo Details

