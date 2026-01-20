Previous
Gloves by quin
62 / 365

Gloves

Saw a pair of lost or abandoned gloves lying in the grass. Cropped and solarized.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Quinn

@quin
Back after some time away. Good to be back.
16% complete

