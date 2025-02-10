Previous
IMG_20250210_214238 by rachebaby76
IMG_20250210_214238

Found this on a recipe for Asian cucumber salad. It is really quite a Buddhist mantra. It's about the buddhahood within.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Rachel Nobblawofsky

@rachebaby76
Just keeping this as a photo diary of my year so my pictures might be screenshots or generally rubbish selfies. Would be happy to get...
