IMG_20250216_222938 by rachebaby76
38 / 365

IMG_20250216_222938

Lou messaged saying she had been looking through our uni ball pictures and sent some through. Sent her back the picture of the dress I made 20 years ago and saved.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Rachel Nobblawofsky

@rachebaby76
