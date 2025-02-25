Previous
IMG_20250225_163958 by rachebaby76
IMG_20250225_163958

Lovely lunch at the Turkish restaurant in Horsforth and a march up the hill. Lovely little stone cottages.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Rachel Nobblawofsky

@rachebaby76
Just keeping this as a photo diary of my year so my pictures might be screenshots or generally rubbish selfies. Would be happy to get...
