IMG_20250305_162240 by rachebaby76
54 / 365

IMG_20250305_162240

Spring is sprung. Beautiful sunny day, heralding a change in the weather. Julian of Norwich - All shall be well, for there is a force of love moving through the Universe that holds us fast and shall never let us go.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Rachel Nobblawsky

@rachebaby76
Just keeping this as a photo diary of my year so my pictures might be screenshots or generally rubbish selfies. Would be happy to get...
