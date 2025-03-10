Previous
IMG_20250310_194132
IMG_20250310_194132

Vins coat arrived. Very happy. Walked round to get it and got a box from the shop to pick cans on the way back. Got loads.
10th March 2025

Rachel Nobblawofsky

@rachebaby76
