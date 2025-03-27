Previous
IMG_20250327_081240 by rachebaby76
IMG_20250327_081240

Bloody paint peeling off where I have shellacked. One step forward 3 steps back. Pain in the arse but trying to keep cheerful.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Rachel Nobblawofsky

@rachebaby76
