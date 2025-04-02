Previous
IMG_20250402_122919 by rachebaby76
78 / 365

IMG_20250402_122919

Lovely low carb tea, tofu and aubergine stir-fry, was cooking in the evening and made enough for lunch then following day. So good when spring comes.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Rachel Nobblawofsky

@rachebaby76
Just keeping this as a photo diary of my year so my pictures might be screenshots or generally rubbish selfies. Would be happy to get...
22% complete

