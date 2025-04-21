IMG_20250421_134721

Previous
Walking home from lunch with Hels, after some early morning gardening. Beauty...to gird my loins ready to clean the house.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Rachel Nobblawofsky

@rachebaby76
