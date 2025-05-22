Previous
Screenshot_2025-05-22-21-39-18-35_0ce57feeccaa51fb7deed04b4dbda235 by rachebaby76
Screenshot_2025-05-22-21-39-18-35_0ce57feeccaa51fb7deed04b4dbda235

Working with Vin to do his English revision. Trying to explain what a noun phrase is. He makes me proud.
Rachel Nobblawofsky

@rachebaby76
