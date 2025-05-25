Previous
IMG_20250525_193635 by rachebaby76
IMG_20250525_193635

Creamy tomato basil butter beans. Not as good as I would have hoped. Uses pureed tofu but would have been better with a less firm one.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Rachel Nobblawofsky

@rachebaby76
Just keeping this as a photo diary of my year so my pictures might be screenshots or generally rubbish selfies. Would be happy to get...
