IMG_20250527_085536 by rachebaby76
127 / 365

IMG_20250527_085536

Best sourdough I have ever made, using milk and whey. Soft and fluffy with a crusty.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Rachel Nobblawofsky

@rachebaby76
Just keeping this as a photo diary of my year so my pictures might be screenshots or generally rubbish selfies. Would be happy to get...
34% complete

Photo Details

