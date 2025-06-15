Previous
Screenshot_2025-06-15-11-21-38-43_92460851df6f172a4592fca41cc2d2e6 by rachebaby76
144 / 365

Screenshot_2025-06-15-11-21-38-43_92460851df6f172a4592fca41cc2d2e6

Bees buzzing away in the garden. Skipped carbooting and did garden stuff instead.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Rachel Nobblawofsky

@rachebaby76
