Screenshot_2025-07-13-20-24-42-06_be80aec1db9a2b53c9d399db0c602181 by rachebaby76
167 / 365

Screenshot_2025-07-13-20-24-42-06_be80aec1db9a2b53c9d399db0c602181

Bought a garden shredder and a parasol cheap. Went to Lynz house to party plan. Big hugs from Lily.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Rachel Nobblawofsky

@rachebaby76
Just keeping this as a photo diary of my year so my pictures might be screenshots or generally rubbish selfies.
Photo Details

