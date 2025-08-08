Previous
IMG_20250808_191513 by rachebaby76
190 / 365

IMG_20250808_191513

Wandering round York from Jack's flat and found this odd little house extension.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Rachel Nobblawofsky

@rachebaby76
Just keeping this as a photo diary of my year so my pictures might be screenshots or generally rubbish selfies. Would be happy to get...
52% complete

Photo Details

