IMG_20250902_212436 by rachebaby76
213 / 365

IMG_20250902_212436

Frazzled myself in the sun and reacted to some face cream so trying a yoghurt face pack.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Rachel Nobblawofsky

@rachebaby76
Just keeping this as a photo diary of my year so my pictures might be screenshots or generally rubbish selfies.
