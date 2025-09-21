Previous
Screenshot_2025-09-21-15-19-26-75_a23b203fd3aafc6dcb84e438dda678b6 by rachebaby76
229 / 365

Screenshot_2025-09-21-15-19-26-75_a23b203fd3aafc6dcb84e438dda678b6

Temu being annoyed by my refusal to buy
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Rachel Nobblawofsky

@rachebaby76
Just keeping this as a photo diary of my year so my pictures might be screenshots or generally rubbish selfies. Would be happy to get...
66% complete

