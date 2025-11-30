Previous
IMG_20251130_143125 by rachebaby76
286 / 365

IMG_20251130_143125

Yearly Christmas walk to fountains to hear the carol singers with Caz and Kev.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Rachel Nobblawofsky

@rachebaby76
Just keeping this as a photo diary of my year so my pictures might be screenshots or generally rubbish selfies. Would be happy to get...
78% complete

