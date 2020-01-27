Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2189
After the Snow
We woke up to the snow sticking to all the trees and made for a winter wonderland!
Thank you for your all your comments and favs on my photos, much appreciated.
27th January 2020
27th Jan 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Tags
snow
,
backyard
,
trees
,
trails
