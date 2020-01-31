Previous
Shannen Koostachin Monument by radiogirl
Shannen Koostachin Monument

Shannen's Dream was a Canadian youth-driven movement advocating for equitable education funding for First Nations children.
Shannen was killed in a car accident before her 16th birthday.
Her monument sits on the shore of our lake, I always love to see it when the sun is rising in the background.
More information on Shannen if you have time:
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/life/facts-and-arguments/shannen-koostachin/article1387951/

This photo is just down from where I took yesterdays's sunrise photo.

Thank you for all the comments and favs on yesterday's sunrise photo, much appreciated.
31st January 2020

Beautiful
February 1st, 2020  
