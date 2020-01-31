Shannen Koostachin Monument

Shannen's Dream was a Canadian youth-driven movement advocating for equitable education funding for First Nations children.Shannen was killed in a car accident before her 16th birthday.Her monument sits on the shore of our lake, I always love to see it when the sun is rising in the background.More information on Shannen if you have time:This photo is just down from where I took yesterdays's sunrise photo.Thank you for all the comments and favs on yesterday's sunrise photo, much appreciated.