Largest home in Canada 🇨🇦 and still for sale!

This multimillion-dollar home includes an infinity pool, Helicopter pad, Gated boathouse, 65,000 square feet on the lake, listed for $25 million in 2010 and enough room for all your relatives to live with you forever!! Lol



Architecture-2

I’m participating in Flash of Red February this week is photos architecture.



Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo of the headframe much appreciated!