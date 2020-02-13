Cobalt Train Station

Architecture- 3



This train station was opened in 1910 and closed in 2012.

Silver was discovered in 1903 during the building of the railroad through northern Ontario.

A silver rush ensued which brought thousands of people to the newly formed town of Cobalt. The town was not prepared for the huge influx of people and quickly experienced serious problems related to public health and dangerous working conditions.

The boomtown era in Cobalt lasted roughly from 1903 until the First World War, after which Cobalt's silver was mined out and prospectors, miners and investors turned their attention elsewhere.



