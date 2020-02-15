Previous
Silverfield by radiogirl
Photo 2208

Silverfield

This is a headframe along with a crusher in the foreground, known as a silverfield mine, Cobalt

This is architecture week for the Flash of Red February.

Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday’s flash of red, much appreciated!
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Photo Details

Tony Rogers
Fab picture
February 16th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool and I like all the shapes and textures.
February 16th, 2020  
