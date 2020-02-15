Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2208
Silverfield
This is a headframe along with a crusher in the foreground, known as a silverfield mine, Cobalt
This is architecture week for the Flash of Red February.
Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday’s flash of red, much appreciated!
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2245
photos
263
followers
144
following
604% complete
View this month »
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
crusher
,
headframe
,
faffing
,
for2020
Tony Rogers
Fab picture
February 16th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool and I like all the shapes and textures.
February 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close