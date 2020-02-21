Previous
Pickleball the latest Craze by radiogirl
Photo 2214

Pickleball the latest Craze

Are there other 365 Pickleballers?
This game is easy to play and lots of fun.
I started playing last July and love it, my hubby started playing shortly after.

For Flash of Red February, this week is
“Still Life”.
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
