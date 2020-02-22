Sign up
Photo 2215
Cheers!
Flash of Red February, week of “Still Life”, not my strong point!
Enjoying a glass of white wine 🥂 tonight!
Thanks for all your comments and faves, much appreciated!
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques.
2252
photos
264
followers
144
following
606% complete
View this month »
4
1
main- album
iPhone XR
22nd February 2020 6:23pm
Tags
b&w
,
wine”
,
“white
,
for2020.
FBailey
ace
Sounds like a very sensible way to end the day!
February 23rd, 2020
