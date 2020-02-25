Sign up
Photo 2218
Out for a walk
Flash of Red February, this week is high or low key.
I’m on holidays right now, will catch up on your photos this week.
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
florida
,
sprinkler
,
for2020
Maggiemae
ace
Don't think its raining here - just a sprinkler and the sun coming in!
February 26th, 2020
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
Glad you told us you were on holiday because otherwise I’d be wondering where all your snow went!
February 26th, 2020
Mickey Anderson
ace
Very cool!
February 27th, 2020
