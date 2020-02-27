Previous
Danger! by radiogirl
Danger!

I enjoyed seeing the Pelicans in Florida, they are such a magnificent bird!
We even had time to play Pickleball while in Florida!
For Flash of Red February.

Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Lou Ann ace
Such a great capture. Pelicans are so photogenic!
February 28th, 2020  
Karly ace
Just love him perched on the sign. It sounds like you are having fun!!
February 28th, 2020  
