Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Photo 2220
Danger!
I enjoyed seeing the Pelicans in Florida, they are such a magnificent bird!
We even had time to play Pickleball while in Florida!
For Flash of Red February.
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
2
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2257
photos
264
followers
144
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
pelican
,
florida
,
for202
Lou Ann
ace
Such a great capture. Pelicans are so photogenic!
February 28th, 2020
Karly
ace
Just love him perched on the sign. It sounds like you are having fun!!
February 28th, 2020
