Blue Heron by radiogirl
Photo 2229

Blue Heron

Spotted this bird on our sunset cruise while on holidays in Florida.

7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada!
Sharon Lee ace
Lovely capture
March 7th, 2020  
sarah ace
Love it
March 7th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted and captured !
March 7th, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
His legs blend in so well among the tangle of limbs and branches. (No pun intended.)
March 7th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
March 7th, 2020  
