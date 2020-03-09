Previous
Carving by radiogirl
Carving

Entire families are involved in the wood carving industry in this one small French Village, St Jean Port Joli Quebec, Canada.
Islandgirl

Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lovely fellow - I do love these life size wood carvings - so much character !
Lou Ann ace
What a beautiful carving!
