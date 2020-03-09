Sign up
Photo 2231
Carving
Entire families are involved in the wood carving industry in this one small French Village, St Jean Port Joli Quebec, Canada.
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Tags
man
,
wood
,
carving
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a lovely fellow - I do love these life size wood carvings - so much character !
March 9th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
What a beautiful carving!
March 9th, 2020
