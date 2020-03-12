Previous
Next
Blue Heron at Sunset by radiogirl
Photo 2234

Blue Heron at Sunset

Another shot from my Florida vacation, I miss the water, warm weather and playing Pickleball outside! Lol

Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
612% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaaw - gorgeous silhouette against a wonderful sky - fav
March 12th, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
Yup, super silhouettes.
March 12th, 2020  
Diana ace
wonderful silhouettes and golden tones.
March 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise