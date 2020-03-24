Sign up
Photo 2246
Turbulent Skies
View down the lake, I snowshoed to this point, it is 300 ft high and 300 ft deep below the snow and ice.
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and faves.
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Tags
snow
mountain
lake
Graeme Stevens
a must on black, very moody and forbidding
March 25th, 2020
