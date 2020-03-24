Previous
Turbulent Skies by radiogirl
Photo 2246

Turbulent Skies

View down the lake, I snowshoed to this point, it is 300 ft high and 300 ft deep below the snow and ice.

Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and faves.
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Graeme Stevens ace
a must on black, very moody and forbidding
March 25th, 2020  
