Previous
Next
Photo 2247
Finch
We woke up to 15cm (6") of snow this morning, and this finch looks totaling confused! I guess that means I will be shoveling today!
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
2
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2284
photos
264
followers
143
following
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
PENTAX KP
Taken
26th March 2020 10:42am
Tags
snow
,
bird
,
finch
Margaret Brown
ace
What a cold greeting, super shot, fav
March 26th, 2020
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
Beautifully composed, with the twigs framing the little bird and the snow creating lovely bokeh all around.
March 26th, 2020
