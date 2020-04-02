Previous
Next
Faffing Around! by radiogirl
Photo 2255

Faffing Around!

Taken on my walk this morning on an isolated country road, fresh air and sunshine exactly what I needed!

Hope everyone is staying safe and healthy!
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
617% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley Chisholm ace
It's amazing what a nice walk in the fresh air does! That's a very English phrase I haven't heard around here ;)
April 3rd, 2020  
Vickie M
Walking in the snow is one of my favorite things to do.
April 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise