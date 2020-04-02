Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2255
Faffing Around!
Taken on my walk this morning on an isolated country road, fresh air and sunshine exactly what I needed!
Hope everyone is staying safe and healthy!
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2292
photos
263
followers
142
following
617% complete
View this month »
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
2255
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
shadows
,
trees
,
faffing
Lesley Chisholm
ace
It's amazing what a nice walk in the fresh air does! That's a very English phrase I haven't heard around here ;)
April 3rd, 2020
Vickie M
Walking in the snow is one of my favorite things to do.
April 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close