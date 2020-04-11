Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2264
Robin
Finally photographed a robin, it looked like he was saying "Take my good side!" Lol
Thanks for stopping by, I really appreciate your comments and favs!
11th April 2020
11th Apr 20
4
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2302
photos
262
followers
141
following
620% complete
View this month »
2257
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
11th April 2020 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
robin
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous shot, composition
April 12th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunningly beautiful - capture and composition ! fav
April 12th, 2020
Taffy
ace
He really pops against the background.
April 12th, 2020
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
Beautiful! - both the robin and your photo.
April 12th, 2020
