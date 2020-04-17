Sign up
Photo 2270
Like a painted Sky
I used this title as it reminds me of Henri Rousseau’s Carnival Evening Sky”.
Thank you for your comments and faves
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
3
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2307
photos
261
followers
141
following
621% complete
2263
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
main- album
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
16th April 2020 10:26am
Privacy
Public
Tags
sky
,
sun
,
walk
,
clouds
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Love that starred sun. Beautiful shot.
April 17th, 2020
Lee
ace
Colourful sunburst.
April 17th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
great sunburst
April 17th, 2020
