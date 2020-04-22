Previous
Next
Still some Snow in the bush! by radiogirl
Photo 2275

Still some Snow in the bush!

Taken on my walk this afternoon, it’s warming up this weekend so hopefully no more snow!

Thank you for your many comments and faves, always appreciated!
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
623% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Debra Farrington ace
Wonderful processing on this. I love all the textures.
April 22nd, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
This is incredible. It does make such a lovely image though.
April 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise