Photo 2275
Still some Snow in the bush!
Taken on my walk this afternoon, it’s warming up this weekend so hopefully no more snow!
Thank you for your many comments and faves, always appreciated!
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2312
photos
259
followers
141
following
2268
2269
2270
2271
2272
2273
2274
2275
snow
trees
rock
Debra Farrington
ace
Wonderful processing on this. I love all the textures.
April 22nd, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
This is incredible. It does make such a lovely image though.
April 22nd, 2020
