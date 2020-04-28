Previous
Next
Daily visitor by radiogirl
Photo 2281

Daily visitor

The ravens are nesting in the woods in the back of our property. They check the rock garden daily for crumbs, they are a very cautious birds and are sensitive to any kind of movement. Making them very difficult to photograph!

Thanks for stopping by!
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
625% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise