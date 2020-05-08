Sign up
Photo 2291
A pause that refreshes
While out biking we stopped to cool off and watched the ice being pushed up on shore.
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo of two pileated woodpecker‘s having dinner, much appreciated!
8th May 2020
8th May 20
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques.
2328
photos
263
followers
141
following
6
2
main- album
iPhone XR
6th May 2020 10:00am
Tags
ice
,
water
,
rock
,
friend
,
lake
Sally Ings
ace
It looks rather chilly
May 9th, 2020
Babs
ace
Still looks rather chilly. Love the pop of red.
May 9th, 2020
