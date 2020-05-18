Sign up
Photo 2301
My Daffodils!
I can't believe my daffodils are blooming, finally the lows overnight are above freezing!
Thanks for stopping by, stay safe everyone!
18th May 2020
18th May 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques.
2338
photos
263
followers
140
following
630% complete
View this month »
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
Views
4
Album
main- album
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
17th May 2020 7:14pm
Tags
flower
,
daffodils
