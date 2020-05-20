Previous
Next
Yellow and Red Begonia by radiogirl
Photo 2303

Yellow and Red Begonia

I bought a hanging begonia plant, it requires some shade and some sun, I photographed it while the sun was gone and liked how it pops against the dark background.

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday's photo of the fishermen in the fog, much appreciated.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
630% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise