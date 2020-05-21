Previous
Curious Red Fox Kit by radiogirl
Curious Red Fox Kit

Some of you were wondering if I saw the fox kits, and today I did. I watched the female go up to the den a couple of them came out, but I just got this one in focus. Hopefully next time I can capture a few of them together!
21st May 2020

