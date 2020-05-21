Sign up
Photo 2304
Curious Red Fox Kit
Some of you were wondering if I saw the fox kits, and today I did. I watched the female go up to the den a couple of them came out, but I just got this one in focus. Hopefully next time I can capture a few of them together!
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2341
photos
263
followers
140
following
Views
1
Album
main- album
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
21st May 2020 9:57am
Tags
fox
,
kit
